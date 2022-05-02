Terre Haute-based small business picks up state-wide honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is applauding Hoosier Small Business' success as part of Small Business Week.
A local business has received recognition from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
The Community Impact Small Business winner of the year went to Terre Haute-based 3 Sisters Investments.
Mark and Tiffany Baker founded it in 2019. Since then, they've focused on development in the 12 -Points area of Terre Haute.
The company is named after Mark and Tiffany's three young daughters.