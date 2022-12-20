Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online.
On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil.
Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses.
In a written statement, Brazil's mayor said they are excited to see the investment in the community.
"We are excited to see an investment such as this coming to our City," said Mayor Brian Wyndham. "In order to continue elevating our City as a quality place to live and work, progressive initiatives are essential. This will allow citizens to do and have access to things they may have not been able to access in the past due to lack of connectivity."
Joink says they've already started construction and plans to start providing internet in early 2023.