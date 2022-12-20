 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards; snow, wind, and extreme
cold. Areas to the south are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion

  • 0
Joink
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online.

On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil.

Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses.

In a written statement, Brazil's mayor said they are excited to see the investment in the community.

"We are excited to see an investment such as this coming to our City," said Mayor Brian Wyndham. "In order to continue elevating our City as a quality place to live and work, progressive initiatives are essential. This will allow citizens to do and have access to things they may have not been able to access in the past due to lack of connectivity."

Joink says they've already started construction and plans to start providing internet in early 2023.

Click here to learn more.

Recommended for you