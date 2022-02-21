Terre Haute-based Garmong launches new $100 million racing project in Brownsburg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is launching a new project.
Garmong Development is behind what will soon be The Commerce Park at Brownsburg Raceway.
The project aims to bring in autosports companies from across the country. It's expected to create more than $100 million in development and capital investments.
The 47-acre project is located near the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Leaders at Garmong told us their company has a much wider impact than just the Wabash Valley.
"We started and grew up in Terre Haute; we're still in Terre Haute with our corporate offices. It has its own racing heritage, so to tie those together - it's kind of fun," Garmong's Vice President, Dan Zuerner said.