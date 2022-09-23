Terre Haute Balloon Festival is underway now!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance!
The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend.
Chances and Services for Youth is hosting the festival at the Terre Haute Regional Airport this Friday and Saturday.
There is live music, food trucks, a variety of vendors, a kids zone, and most importantly, the hot air balloons!
Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 7-12, and children under six are free.
For an additional $20 fee, you can take a tethered balloon ride up in the air with family and friends.
All tickets can be purchased at the gate.
There will also be a special evening Balloon Glow after sunset.
Proceeds will go back to help our local kids in the community with Chances and Services for Youth.
"We find that so many children are in need, so funds like this go a long way to help us support those services to make sure the underserved children are well cared for in our community," Brandon Halleck, the Chief Operating Officer with Chances and Services for Youth, said.
Again, the Balloon Festival will be happening both this Friday and Saturday at the Terre Haute Regional Airport. That is 581 S. Airport St., Terre Haute.