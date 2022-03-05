Terre Haute Aquatic Center hosts Southwest Divisional Championship -- over 300 swimmers hoping to make a splash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's championship season in the swimming world!
One local swim club is bringing in over 300 athletes ages seven to 15 to compete this weekend.
The Terre Haute Torpedoes are hosting the Southwest Divisional Championship at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Swimmers from 15 different teams are in attendance -- all hoping to make a splash!
Those who make the time cuts will then head to the Indiana State Meet. Pending their performance there, they could potentially qualify for Speedo Sectionals.
Organizers say swimming is a sport you can continue doing throughout your entire life.
"It is a great sport for all ages. It keeps you in shape cardiovascular wise, and it's not hard on your joints. It's wonderful," Torpedoes Fundraising Director Emily Crapo said.
The Terre Haute torpedoes are offering swim lessons. You can sign up here.