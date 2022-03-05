Terre Haute Aquatic Center hosts Southwest Divisional Championship -- over 300 swimmers hoping to make a splash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River near and downstream of Petersburg.

Wabash River near and downstream of Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. A
few points may briefly fall below flood stage before rising back
above in a day or two as additional rainfall is expected.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently
in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early
next week based on this expected rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200
PM CST /100 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
31 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BOONE                 CLINTON               HAMILTON
HANCOCK               HENDRICKS             HOWARD
JOHNSON               MADISON               MARION
MORGAN                SHELBY                TIPTON

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG,
CARMEL, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT,
GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, KOKOMO,
LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MARTINSVILLE, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
NOBLESVILLE, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE,
WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Terre Haute Aquatic Center hosts Southwest Divisional Championship -- over 300 swimmers hoping to make a splash

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's championship season in the swimming world!

One local swim club is bringing in over 300 athletes ages seven to 15 to compete this weekend.

The Terre Haute Torpedoes are hosting the Southwest Divisional Championship at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.

Swimmers from 15 different teams are in attendance -- all hoping to make a splash!

Those who make the time cuts will then head to the Indiana State Meet. Pending their performance there, they could potentially qualify for Speedo Sectionals.

Organizers say swimming is a sport you can continue doing throughout your entire life.

"It is a great sport for all ages. It keeps you in shape cardiovascular wise, and it's not hard on your joints. It's wonderful," Torpedoes Fundraising Director Emily Crapo said.

The Terre Haute torpedoes are offering swim lessons. You can sign up here.

Recommended for you