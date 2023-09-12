Terre Haute animal rescue asks for help to stay open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute dog shelter is in jeopardy. Saint Francis Rescue may be closing if it can not raise enough money.
News 10 spoke with the owner of the organization. He said that the cost of keeping dogs off the streets is getting to be too much.
In fact, he says since the pandemic, they've spent $325,000 to care for the dogs.
"So, I would hate to not be able to continue to this- what we love doing, providing for the community and taking care of these dogs here," Owner Tom Kuhl said.
The rescue needs $14,000 by the end of the month to stay open. It also needs $27,000 to make it through the end of the year.