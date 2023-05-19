Terre Haute 7th grader gets to spend her day as school principal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute celebrated field day Friday.
Students say it's a great way to wrap up the school year.
Not only do these kids know how to have fun, they also know how to take charge too.
At Saint Pat's, parents could enter their kids for a chance to be principal for a day by donating money to the school.
Seventh grader Eva Land took on the leadership role as principal for field day. She says this experience gave her a whole new perspective.
"It's not only just fun, but it gives you like an opportunity to see what their life is like and how much work they put into their day," Land said.
She will be the last principal of the day for this school year.