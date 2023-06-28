 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes to host listening session

  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group wants to hear from you!

The Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes is hosting its first community listening session on Thursday.

The goal is to continue a healthy dialogue about the issues concerning racism and diversity within the Vigo County School Corporation.

Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton is the Chair of the Terre Haute 10.

She says there will be a group for parents, community members, students and educators.

"The most important thing about this is we need a place and a space to heal. We know that this will be the beginning of numerous dialogues. It's not going to be a conversation, then done," Terre Haute 10 Chair Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton said.

The meeting will take place at the Vigo County Public Library. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All are welcome to join.

Recommended for you