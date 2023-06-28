Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes to host listening session

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group wants to hear from you!
The Terre Haute 10 for Equitable Educational Outcomes is hosting its first community listening session on Thursday.
The goal is to continue a healthy dialogue about the issues concerning racism and diversity within the Vigo County School Corporation.
Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton is the Chair of the Terre Haute 10.
She says there will be a group for parents, community members, students and educators.
"The most important thing about this is we need a place and a space to heal. We know that this will be the beginning of numerous dialogues. It's not going to be a conversation, then done," Terre Haute 10 Chair Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton said.
The meeting will take place at the Vigo County Public Library. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to join.