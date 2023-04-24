"Terre Haute 10" confronts VCSC school board, after 'complete silence' since last board meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -We've told you before about what the community calls the "Terre Haute 10." The group was set up to look into racial issues at West Vigo High School.
Members laid out a set of recommendations for the Vigo County School Corporation two weeks ago after they were abruptly removed from the task force.
On Monday, those ten members confronted the school board.
"There was complete silence since the last board meeting," Terre Haute 10 member Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton said.
It was at that meeting earlier this month, that Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton laid out a list of recommendations for the school board to consider. Following the disbandment of the Equity, Leadership, and Diversity team. The removal was in response to a request to see the full redacted report of a racism investigation at West Vigo High School.
One of the recommendations presented was the opportunity to meet with the board or the interim superintendent as a group -- to discuss a possible reinstatement of those who wish to return to the team.
"Once we did not hear from the board, we did reach out and ask that there be a group meeting with the board or the superintendent," Dr. Howard-Hamilton said.
She says Dr. Balitewicz responded by asking to meet each member individually.
"We do not want to meet individually, we want to meet as a group -- for coherent and consistent and communication reasons," Dr. Howard-Hamilton said.
News 10 received a statement on behalf of VCSC Interim Superintendent Dr. Balitewicz and the school board.
It reads, "Dr. Balitewicz, under the direction of the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees, reached out individually to former members of the Equity Leadership and Advisory Team on Saturday morning to hear considerations on rejoining the team."
It goes on to say the board intends to allow former members to rejoin the team after the conversations.
Dr. Howard-Hamilton says the group's goals have not changed.
"What we presented two weeks ago...we are sticking to those recommendations. We're sticking to those recommendations as a group."
She says they hope to meet with the school board before the next meeting.
Dr. Howard Hamilton tells News 10 that the "Terre Haute 10" asked Dr. Balitewicz two times to meet as a group. Both times he responded that he would like individual meetings.
No action was taken on this because it was not an item on the agenda.