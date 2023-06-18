 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, June 18 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Terre Foods Cooperative Market near completion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After more than a decade of work, the Terre Haute Foods Cooperative Market is near completion. 

The store's space along Lafayette Avenue is currently under construction. Once it opens, Board President Jim Speer said it will hopefully remove the food desert label currently place on 12 Points and bring more people to the area. 

"Terre Foods coming in as a grocery store," he said. "Will be that destination where people will come from across town and shop and then spend time in this area." 

Terre Foods will not be your typical grocery store. The market will be focused on providing the community with organic foods. Speer said all products will come from local farms. Additionally, all of the profits will be staying in the community. 

This could all be arriving by August, but that depends on how much money is raised. 

"Our current goal for this small store opening is we need to reach a $100,000 for that opening," he said. "We've brought in about $12,000. So still, we need to bring in the majority of that." 

Speer said you can help by making donations or by becoming a member of the group. He said any sort of donation is not only an investment into the grocery store, but also into the local community.

"We are a community store," he said. "That is here for the community. It really supports our neighbors and our economy in the Wabash Valley." 

To donate or learn more about Terre Foods, click here

