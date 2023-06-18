Terre Foods Cooperative Market near completion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After more than a decade of work, the Terre Haute Foods Cooperative Market is near completion.
The store's space along Lafayette Avenue is currently under construction. Once it opens, Board President Jim Speer said it will hopefully remove the food desert label currently place on 12 Points and bring more people to the area.
"Terre Foods coming in as a grocery store," he said. "Will be that destination where people will come from across town and shop and then spend time in this area."
Terre Foods will not be your typical grocery store. The market will be focused on providing the community with organic foods. Speer said all products will come from local farms. Additionally, all of the profits will be staying in the community.
This could all be arriving by August, but that depends on how much money is raised.
"Our current goal for this small store opening is we need to reach a $100,000 for that opening," he said. "We've brought in about $12,000. So still, we need to bring in the majority of that."
Speer said you can help by making donations or by becoming a member of the group. He said any sort of donation is not only an investment into the grocery store, but also into the local community.
"We are a community store," he said. "That is here for the community. It really supports our neighbors and our economy in the Wabash Valley."
