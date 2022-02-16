Tensions high at Vigo Co. Election Board meeting as two candidates face challenge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions were high at a Wednesday morning Vigo County Election Board meeting.
Two Vigo County candidates were challenged.
Jeff Bolin filed to run as a Republican. The Republican chair challenged his candidacy, saying Bolin has not voted Republican for the last two elections.
That challenge was approved, and Bolin was removed from the ballot.
On the other side of the ticket, candidate Chad Sappingfield was also challenged. The challenger claimed Sappingfield did not live in the proper precinct.
The election board confirmed Sappingfield lived in the proper area, and the challenge was denied.
Election officials say while removing candidates can be uncomfortable; it helps make sure the ballot is fair and balanced.
"The last thing we want to do is remove anybody, but the integrity of the process has to be maintained. Unfortunately, we do have to remove them. The more people that get involved, the better off we are," County Clerk Brad Newman said.