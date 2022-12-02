"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night.

It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.

"All our entries must have lights on," he said. "Sometimes that's just a light-up necklace if that's a walking group. The trucks, the cars, the floats, we encourage as many lights as they can put on and they want to put on."

While holiday parades are meant to be a bright light during dark times, tragedy has struck several holiday events this year. This includes a shooting at a 4th of July parade this year in Illinois and the death of a girl during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina.

All of these headlines are at the forefront of the mind of the college's Director of Public Safety Greg Ewing.

"Tensions could be a little high because of what we see in the media," Ewing said. "I can assure you that every step has been taken to ensure the safety of not only the parade-goers but of the participants so that they can enjoy a festive parade."

Ewing said these headlines shape the safety procedures and plans for the parade. He can't reveal what those plans are in order to keep the public safe. But, Ewing said the college is partnering with the Terre Haute Police Department, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, and even the Indiana State University Police Department to make sure things go smoothly.

Barricades and a police presence will be at the parade for protection and crowd control. Still, Ewing said there are things you can do to protect yourself, your family, and others while at the parade.

"If somebody sees something that just doesn't seem right or maybe doesn't sit well with them," he said. "They can surely reach out to any of the officers working or the students working because we would rather check something out 100 times than the one time we didn't."

With safety taken care of, the college and community can focus on spreading some holiday cheer.

"It's a great way for our college to bring some Christmas across the river to Downtown Terre Haute," Mace said.