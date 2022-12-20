 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as 28 below zero. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches
and cause power outages. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where
confidence is highest for the three major hazards; snow, wind,
and extreme cold. Areas to the south are likely to see the
wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash
freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping
more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the
transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge.

The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That's about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

LIVE UPDATES: Earthquake shakes Northern California

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 71,000 outages were reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. PT -- out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county -- according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Wendy Pickett Monolias awoke to the shaking in Eureka.

"Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles." Pickett Monolias said. "Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart."

The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus' Ferndale-area home, a video she posted to Twitter shows. "This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess," Titus wrote.

The temblor left cracks in a bridge in Ferndale and debris on its roadway, the California Highway Patrol said. Police closed the span, CNN affiliate KRCR reported.

More than two dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported. The main quake produced at least some shaking from coastal Oregon to south of San Jose, California, public reports collected by the survey show.

Tuesday's temblor comes exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck roughly the same area. That quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

No current tsunami threat is associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

