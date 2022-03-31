Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations of 11,000 homes, mayor says

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations of 11,000 homes, mayor says

  • 0
Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations of 11,000 homes, mayor says

(CNN) -- A wildfire burning near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Sevier County, Tennessee, has grown to more than 3,700 acres and impacted more than 100 structures, County Mayor Larry Waters said at a news conference Thursday.

About 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire began Wednesday, the mayor said. It was 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Two firefighters suffered "minor injuries," Waters said, in addition to a civilian who was injured when the fire overcame him while he was working on a bulldozer. Waters did not have an update on the civilian's condition.

There are no reports of fatalities or missing people as a result of the blaze, Waters said, calling the news "answered prayers."

Five fire rescue vehicles, including four county vehicles and one state vehicle, were damaged as a result of the fire, Waters said.

Mandatory evacuation orders in the county, which includes Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, will remain in place, Waters said. Officials will work "as fast as we can so that our folks can go home," he added.

Emma Frederick and her family, who were staying at an Airbnb rental in Sevier County for the week, received an alert about the evacuations Wednesday afternoon when they were out, and were unable to retrieve their belongings from the cabin. The family has been staying in a hotel and they've been in touch with the Airbnb host, who is unaware about the status of the cabin, Frederick told CNN.

Dolly Parton, who is from Sevier County, wrote on Twitter she was keeping up with the fires.

"It looks scary on TV, but I'm proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I'm especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire," the singer wrote.

She added that she was in touch with people at Dollywood, Parton's theme park in Pigeon Forge, and that everything is "okay there."

"I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them," Parton said.

The fire prompted the Sevier County School System to cancel classes Thursday "out of an abundance of caution for our students, parents, and staff members," it said in a message on its website.

In the meantime, at least three shelters were opened to accommodate those potentially displaced by the fires, according to county officials.

"The American Red Cross is asking people who are planning to come to an evacuating center to bring bedding (such as pillows) and prescribed medications with them to help make their stay more comfortable," the agency said in a tweet.

Fire personnel "from all over the state" have "poured in" to assist, Waters said, thanking fire and forestry crews who have been working to extinguish the blaze.

"This fire could have been much more devastating had we not had this team in place," he said.

The area was under a high-wind warning overnight and while winds slowed during the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said wind gusts up to 30 mph were expected through the evening, with more powerful gusts possible in some locations.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Waters said.

Recommended for you