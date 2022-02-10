Tempers flare at local Illinois school meeting on masking

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lawrence County Schools in Illinois will not require students to wear masks anymore.
It's a decision we first reported Thursday on News 10.
Thursday night, Superintendent Doug Daugherty spoke to parents to explain the decision, but many were upset there was a mandate in place, to begin with.
Police escorted one parent, Louie Campbell, out after a verbal exchange with Daugherty. Several people followed in support of him.
News 10 caught up with Campbell. He said would do anything for the best interest of his children. Meanwhile, Superintendent Daugherty said he had the authority to lift the mandate without a public board meeting.
"I will fight any battle for my children and the children of this community. I think what the school has done is wrong. I'm glad they righted it, but they still have more work to do," Campbell said.
"Going forward, as I said here tonight, I hope face masks are something that's never discussed in our district again. We hope we don't have to go back to that level. Therefore, we move on and just get back to educating which is what we're here for," Daugherty said.