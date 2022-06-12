 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Temperatures could break records this week - Here are some important safety reminders!

WABASH VALLEY - The Wabash Valley is now preparing for some potentially record-breaking hot temperatures. And with temperatures like these' it's important to remember some safety tips before stepping outside.

The CDC says one of the most important things is to stay hydrated. It's important to drink water and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks as they can actually dehydrate you.

Avoid high-energy activities and work outside, especially in the middle of the day. Try to do any outdoor work in the morning or evening hours. 

If you are outside, makes sure you wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Don't forget to wear your sunscreen too!

Finally, look out for signs of heat-related illnesses. This includes heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Some signs may include dizziness, fatigue, and nausea, among others.

For more hot weather safety tips, click here.

