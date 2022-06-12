Temperatures could break records this week - Here are some important safety reminders!

WABASH VALLEY - The Wabash Valley is now preparing for some potentially record-breaking hot temperatures. And with temperatures like these' it's important to remember some safety tips before stepping outside.
The CDC says one of the most important things is to stay hydrated. It's important to drink water and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks as they can actually dehydrate you.
Avoid high-energy activities and work outside, especially in the middle of the day. Try to do any outdoor work in the morning or evening hours.
If you are outside, makes sure you wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Don't forget to wear your sunscreen too!
Finally, look out for signs of heat-related illnesses. This includes heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Some signs may include dizziness, fatigue, and nausea, among others.
For more hot weather safety tips, click here.