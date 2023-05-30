Temperatures are expected to rise, here's how to protect your pets from the heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's starting to get toasty outside, and temperatures are only expected to rise. When it gets hot outside, people take precautions against the heat. All the more reason we need to do the same for our 4-legged friends.
It's supposed to get even hotter by the end of the week. That means animals could run into health problems if their owners are not careful.
When summer rolls around, it can be a challenge to fight off the overwhelming heat. For dogs it can be even harder.
For Stephanie Sarver, that's something she keeps top of mind for her dog Beato.
"If it's too hot, we just don't go, sometimes we have gone when it's been way too hot and again we just stand under the shade trees best we can and cut the time down," said Sarver.
According to a Terre Haute city ordinance, pet owners have to bring animals inside when temperatures get above 90 degrees. That's because when it gets that hot, it's only a matter of time before problems come up. In fact, something as simple as walking on the pavement can actually burn a dog's paw.
Thomas Kuhl is the owner of the Saint Francis K9 Rescue Center.
He says every summer, the center receives multiple calls for dogs with heat-related illnesses.
There are a few symptoms to look out for if you suspect your dog is getting sick from the heat.
"Rapidly panting, if you see a dog that's very lethargic, if you see a dog that's not acting itself or throws up, those are signs of heat exhaustion," said Kuhl.
Just like humans, a dog's skin can burn. To prevent that, keep them in the shade and inside whenever possible. When you're on the go, Kuhl says, even if you think it'll only take a few minutes, don't leave a dog alone in the car.
"It only takes 10-15 minutes for that car to heat up to 130-140 degrees, and after that, it only takes minutes for the dog to start experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said Kuhl.
Despite the heat, it's important to keep up with exercising your dog. To do so safely, take water with you, and keep the work light.
"If you can, even little walks, 5 to 10 minutes are better than none at all, check the pavement with your hand and see if it's too hot, and look out for your furry buddies because they need to stay cool. They wear a fur coat. They can't take it off," said Sarver.