Teens mental health can suffer in the summer months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Season depression can affect people not only in the winter months, but the summer months as well.
According to DiscoveryMood.com, teens struggling with depression and anxiety can face an even bigger challenge in the summer months.
This can be because of a lack of a structured schedule and too much free time on their hands. Summer also allows teens to isolate themselves which can further worsen their mental health.
A lack of physical activity and academic challenges also contributes to the summer blues.
Many teens will lose access to school counselors and other helpful resources in the summer.
The director of therapeutic services at Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute, Tricia May, says it can be harder to recognize a teen is suffering with their mental health during the summer months.
"Just that the lack of services and lack of eye on them kind of puts them out of contact to where we do see a decline in admission during summer sometimes but we know that they need is very much still there" shares May.
It can be hard as a parent to spot the signs that show your teen may be struggling. If your teen is isolating themselves, lacking interest in daily activities, or having major mood swings you may want to check up on them and make sure they are okay.
The first thing you can do is let your teen know you are their for them and will listen to their struggles without judgment. Parents should also reach out to local therapists to give their teen some professional help.
If that isn't enough to help a teen parents can research mental health facilities.
Harsha Behavioral Center offers many mental health services to teens. It is an acute care hospital that cares for children, teens, and adults struggling with mental health. Teens should know they are never alone and help is always nearby.
Here is a list of other local resources that can help your teen: