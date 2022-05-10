Teens mental health can suffer in the summer months

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday /8:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Teens mental health can suffer in the summer months

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Season depression can affect people not only in the winter months, but the summer months as well.

According to DiscoveryMood.com, teens struggling with depression and anxiety can face an even bigger challenge in the summer months.

This can be because of a lack of a structured schedule and too much free time on their hands. Summer also allows teens to isolate themselves which can further worsen their mental health.

A lack of physical activity and academic challenges also contributes to the summer blues.

Many teens will lose access to school counselors and other helpful resources in the summer.

The director of therapeutic services at Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute, Tricia May, says it can be harder to recognize a teen is suffering with their mental health during the summer months.

"Just that the lack of services and lack of eye on them kind of puts them out of contact to where we do see a decline in admission during summer sometimes but we know that they need is very much still there" shares May.

It can be hard as a parent to spot the signs that show your teen may be struggling. If your teen is isolating themselves, lacking interest in daily activities, or having major mood swings you may want to check up on them and make sure they are okay.

The first thing you can do is let your teen know you are their for them and will listen to their struggles without judgment. Parents should also reach out to local therapists to give their teen some professional help.

If that isn't enough to help a teen parents can research mental health facilities.

Harsha Behavioral Center offers many mental health services to teens. It is an acute care hospital that cares for children, teens, and adults struggling with mental health. Teens should know they are never alone and help is always nearby. 

Here is a list of other local resources that can help your teen:

Hamilton Center

FSA Counseling Center

Mehta Behavioral Health 

Recommended for you