Teenager sentenced in local murder trial has been arrested again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested 18-year-old Cody Scherb Wednesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police saw Scherb and another suspect at a gas station early in the morning.
Police say the two men ran down an alley. An officer chased them and eventually caught up to him. Another officer found a bag of stolen items from the gas station.
Scherb is facing charges with felony burglary and resisting arrest.
If his name sounds familiar, Scherb was charged in the murder of Chloe Carroll. He pleaded guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.
Scherb was sentenced to 6 years of probation in that case.