Teenager killed in Monday morning Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A teenager is dead after a Monday morning crash in Richland County.

The crash happened around 11:30 on East Chestnut Street and South Jasper Street. Police said it happened when one of the drivers ran a stop sign.

The 15-year-old driver of the vehicle that police say ran the stop sign from West Salem, Illinois, was killed. A 13-year-old from Olney in that same vehicle was airlifted due to their injuries.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle weren't hurt.

Police have not identified the victim of the crash.

