Teenager killed in Edgar County UTV crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis teenager is dead after a Tuesday night UTV crash in Edgar County.
The Edgar County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Zachary Warrick of Indianapolis was ejected from the off -road utility vehicle.
Warrick was one of three people on the vehicle when it crashed on private property at 4676 North 2025th Street near Vermilion, Illinois.
Warrick and the other two passengers were ejected, with the vehicle landing on Warrick. He died a short time later at Paris Community Hospital.
There's no word on the condition of the other two in the vehicle.