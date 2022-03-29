Teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement park was turned away from two other rides, his cousin says

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river at the following location in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.


...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following rivers
and locations in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late tonight
to 11.8 feet and then begin rising Thursday morning. It will
then rise above flood stage Friday morning to 15.2 feet
Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement park was turned away from two other rides, his cousin says

  • Updated
  • 0
Teen who fell to his death at Florida amusement park was turned away from two other rides, his cousin says

A teenager died after falling from a drop tower at Orlando-area's ICON Park.

 Josh duLac

(CNN) -- The teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week said he was turned away from two other rides at the park because of his size, according to his cousin.

Tyre Sampson fell Thursday from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower, which takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at speeds of up to 75 mph, according to ICON Park, where the incident happened.

Shay Johnson spoke with 14-year-old Sampson by phone just before he got on the FreeFall drop tower at the park, she told CNN affiliate Spectrum News 13.

Johnson dropped Sampson off at the park, she said, and he told her he wanted to ride the swing.

"I said 'OK. Ride it twice and ride it for me, too,' " Johnson said.

"He called me back about seven minutes later. He said 'They said I'm too big. I can't ride,' " Johnson said in the interview with Spectrum News 13.

CNN has reached out to ride operator Slingshot Group to ask whether Sampson fit properly and whether he was denied boarding the other ride the group operates due to his size.

Johnson said she told Sampson to try another one, the SlingShot, but he was also told he was too big. He told her there was one more ride he was going to try.

"He called me he say, 'They let me ride. I can ride. I can ride,' " she remembered him telling her before getting on the Orlando FreeFall.

"I didn't know it would be my last time talking to him alive. He just wanted to ride and have a good time," she said.

An accident report obtained by CNN said Sampson's seat was locked when the ride landed.

"Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped," said the report filed by the operator with the fair rides division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Sampson came out of the seat when the magnets engaged to slow the ride during the descent, according to the report, which was based on ride employee witnesses and was obtained by CNN.

The report named three witnesses, all listed as employees.

Sampson's father, Yarnell Sampson, also raised the question of his son's size Friday, telling CNN: "My son was 6'5" 340. So, he's a big guy."

The ride's operations and maintenance manual, which has been posted online by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, indicates the maximum passenger weight is 130 kilograms (approximately 287 pounds).

"Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so -- Do not let this person ride," the manual states.

It's not clear whether Sampson fit the contours of the seat or if the bracket fit properly.

Video circulating on social media, purportedly of the ICON Park incident, shows a person falling from their seat about five seconds into the ride's drop, perhaps about two-thirds of the way down, as the ride slowed as it approached the ground.

The FreeFall ride is closed for while the accident is being investigated.

On Tuesday, Slingshot Group said it had suspended another of its rides, the Slingshot.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Tyre Sampson and absolutely devastated for his family and loved ones," the group said in a statement.

"We have suspended the operations of the FreeFall ride and the Slingshot ride at Icon Park. We are fully cooperating with the authorities at the state and local levels who are investigating this tragic incident. We plan on providing additional information in the coming days, as we learn more," the statement said.

ICON Park on Monday said it had demanded that Slingshot Group suspend them both "until such time as a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities has been completed and all parties are satisfied that the rides are safe for the public."

