Teen recovered from river after disappearing while swimming

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of a teen from a local river after a reported swimming accident.
According to officials, young people were wading and swimming in the Wabash River north of Montezuma on Sunday. At 7:23 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call that a juvenile male was missing in the water.
Witness helped rescue crews narrow down a search area. Divers and sonar equipment were deployed to help in the search.
They recovered the victim at 12:30 a.m. Monday in seven feet of water. An autopsy has been performed and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Clinton Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Parke County EMS.