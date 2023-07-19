 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen killed in Wednesday morning Edgar County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Edgar County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 on Route 1 north of Horace-Brocton Road. Dispatchers received a 911 that a truck had hit another vehicle going in the opposite direction.

According to police, 17-year-old Andrew Riza was going northbound in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and hit another pickup truck.

Riza's truck left the road and came to a stop in a ditch. Riza died at the scene.

The driver of the other truck left the road also but only had minor injuries.

Recommended for you