Teen killed in Wednesday morning Edgar County crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Edgar County on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:30 on Route 1 north of Horace-Brocton Road. Dispatchers received a 911 that a truck had hit another vehicle going in the opposite direction.
According to police, 17-year-old Andrew Riza was going northbound in a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and hit another pickup truck.
Riza's truck left the road and came to a stop in a ditch. Riza died at the scene.
The driver of the other truck left the road also but only had minor injuries.