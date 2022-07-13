Teen formally charged in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A teen suspect in the Chloe Carroll Case appeared in a Vigo County court via Zoom Wednesday afternoon.
Montez Ellington Jr. was formally charged with five charges involving the case. This includes murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. This also includes two charges of firearm enhancement.
Due to these charges, no bond was set for Ellington.
Ellington also asked for a court appointed attorney. Ed McGlone will represent him.
Additionally, the prosecution also made a motion to move Ellington from the juvenile center into an adult correctional facility.
Members of Carroll's family and Ellington's family were both present for the hearing. Many of Ellington's family became visibly upset when the charges were read.
The trial of the State of Indiana v. Ellington is slated to begin Monday, January 9th at 1 p.m.