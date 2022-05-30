 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana

  • 0
Owen Co. first responder passes away after treating crash victims in an ambulance

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday.

The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County.

A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected, the Department of Natural Resources said.

A passenger died. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the DNR said.

Recommended for you