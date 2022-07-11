Teen dies in Sunday evening crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana teenager is dead after a Sunday evening crash.
It happened just before 7:30 on U.S. Highway 50 near County Road 300 West.
An investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's office found that the driver of a Ford F-150 was speeding. That's when it ran off the road, traveled through the median, crossed a lane, and went down an embankment. Officers say the pickup struck a tree before stopping.
The driver, Eli Newberry, 17, of Washington, Indiana had to be extricated from the vehicle. He died at the scene.