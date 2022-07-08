Teen accused of killing Chloe Carroll in Terre Haute last year waived to adult court.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed the teen accused of killing Chloe Carroll has been waived to adult court.

Investigators say Montez Ellington, Jr. shot and killed Carroll on July 23 of last year in Terre Haute.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart at 13th and Poplar. They ultimately found Carroll in the back seat of a car a few blocks down the street.

Ellington was 15 years old at the time, which left him in the juvenile court system. Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the charges, the Vigo County prosecutor filed to waive Ellington to adult court.