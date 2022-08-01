Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage.
Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands.
It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
The event is all about using sport to establish relationships between first responders around the world.
Team Indiana was strongly represented.
A few people on the roster were from right here in Terre Haute.
Terre Haute Police Department's very own Hanna Atwood snagged a gold medal in the pole vault.
We've linked you to a GoFundMe page where you can support these athletes and Project Never Broken.