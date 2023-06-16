Teachers in the Wabash Valley enhance classroom experience through STEM workshop at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers in the Wabash Valley are getting more experience over the summer.
Rose-Hulman hosted its annual STEM Workshop. While there, teachers could learn new ways to teach concepts in their classes.
We caught up with a group of math teachers in the program. They learned math lessons by pretending to be in game shows.
Leaders hope classes like these help kids get a better education.
"So by providing them some other ideas for some other ideas for some hands-on activities, or some mathematics puzzles that they can show their students, I'm hoping that it'll make the students a little more excited and motivated," Assistant Professor of Mathematics Tracy Weyand said.
Teachers also got to learn more about the concepts they teach in class. Weyand says doing so helps answer students' "why" questions.