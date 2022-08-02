Teachers get their classroom ready for the upcoming school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley are getting ready for the new school year. In Vigo County, schools of all levels are set to begin on Thursday, August 11.
Students, teachers, principals, bus drivers, and everyone in between has taken part, if not all, of their summer to prepare for the new year.
Lost Creek Elementary is the largest elementary school in Vigo County, with just over 680 kids. Preparation for a group this large can start as early as the beginning of summer.
Lost Creek is also just one of 16 total elementary schools in Vigo County.
One thing they all have in common? Preparation for a new school year.
Lost Creek principal Linda Biggs spoke on the process of getting her school ready by saying, "It's a process...it takes time making sure the students are in the classroom and scheduled, and everything is ready to go."
With each new year comes a new opportunity for teachers to personalize their classrooms.
Jodi Southard is a first-grade teacher at Lost Creek and explained how, even after 21 years of teaching, her feelings for the start of another new year remain the same.
"No matter how many years you have been teaching, it's always exciting to start a new year," she said. "You walk down the aisles of school supplies, and you get excited again, and it's just always something different."
Southard says the one thing she looks forwards to the most is decorating her classroom. From decorations to the curriculum, Southard has to start planning ahead of time.
"You always do a little bit different every year," she said. "You always just look for new ideas you want to try in your room, so you start to prep things over the summer."
Preparation not only helps teachers stay organized and ready, but it also helps children learn.
Biggs explained that Lost Creek, like other schools, would not be the same if it were not for the kids.
"We are always ready for the students to come back," the principal said.
"Our buildings are quiet without them, and so, once the students start arriving, it makes our days more fun, and it's fun to hear the laughter of students and the learning taking place in our building."