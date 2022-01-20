"Teachers are so overworked and tired" SMWC professor offers solution to teaching shortage through partnership

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teacher shortages in the state of Indiana and across the nation have been happening throughout the school year.
One Indiana State University study says it is happening in 97% of Hoosier schools.
A local college professor's partnership is looking to end this problem statewide.
This issue hits locally as well.
Earlier this school year, Vigo County Schools told us they had 31-full-time substitutes filling in for unfilled teaching positions.
Vigo County Schools told News 10 today that with more COVID-19 cases, the teacher shortage is impacting them harder.
With this in mind, one Saint Mary of the Woods College professor is looking to help put more teachers in schools with what is called the "pathway to licensure program."
Wendy Walter is the education department chair and an associate professor at Saint Mary of the Woods College.
She has been in the education industry for over 30 years and says the teacher shortage is a widespread problem.
"There is not only a local teaching shortage but a nationwide teaching shortage," said Walter.
That shortage has come from a variety of sources.
"Teachers are so overworked and tired and it's taken a toll," said Walter.
Her solution is the pathway to licensure program.
Two Indiana communities have already joined, Bartholomew and Monroe counties.
Schools invest in students studying to become teachers, helping pay for them to earn an education degree.
Once they are done with their degrees and on-the-job training, they are guaranteed two years of employment at the school where they trained.
Walter says she has been working to partner with schools in Vermillion County and hopes to expand across the Wabash Valley and the state.
"I love the idea of a South Vermillion or a Vigo saying, 'look, we have these really great para-professionals, they don't have degrees, but they really want to be teachers, how can we support them?'" said Walter.
Walter says with more and more need for teachers, she hopes more schools follow in the footsteps of schools like Bartholomew and Monroe counties.
"Hopefully other people are watching and say, 'you know what? We need to get on board as well because this teaching shortage isn't going away anytime soon,'" said Walter.
As far as how much these school corporations would invest, Walter says they are paying for full tuition for students, books, and certain health benefits.
She says while there is a risk, it should help keep teachers in those corporations.