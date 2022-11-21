Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent.

In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request.

The state says the request appears to meet all statutory requirements.

You may remember, Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of "unlawful competitive bidding."

Under the plea agreement, he could file for expungement after one year.

Tanoos was accused of steering school corporation contracts in exchange for personal favors.

The next step in the process is a judge needs to make a ruling.