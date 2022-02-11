Talks begin again on proposed public safety tax in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - That public safety tax would come in the form of a local income tax. Talks first began in the late summer of 2021. Knox County EMS informed county officials that the organization may soon be forced to close.
Currently, Knox county is only one of two Indiana communities that does not subsidize its ambulance service.
A LIT tax was discussed but tabled. County and city leaders both felt there was not enough time to get the lit right. Now talks have begun again.
The proposed LIT would be no more than point five percent. For folks making $50,000 a year, this would be roughly 20 dollars a month. In one year the tax would raise 4.3 million dollars.
Right now there are two proposals from different ambulance services. Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says they most likely will have three organizations competing for the role.
Streeter says, "I just had a meeting today with another entity that is interested. So it looks like we'll probably have three good proposals on the table. For us to look at funding and really locking something in soon."