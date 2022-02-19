Taking a plunge for good cause - 2022 Polar Plunge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Instead of a dip in the pool, folks were out taking a polar plunge at the ISU Recreation Center on Saturday!
This was all to support the Special Olympics Indiana.
The money raised from the event goes towards supporting dozens of Special Olympics athletes across the state. As well as the Summer Olympic Games that take place right here in Terre Haute.
The plunge was open to all for a little bit of frigid fun and competition!
Organizers say this event is the signature fundraising event for the Olympics, and there's always a brilliant turn-out!
"We had some special Olympics plungers here today, and anyone who is supporting special Olympics --whether they're a coach or a volunteer or something like that, it really means a lot to them to see the community support them," Polar Plunge Chair, John Lentz said.
Organizers say nearly $12,000 was raised.
If you missed out on today's event, you can still donate!