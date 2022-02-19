Taking a plunge for good cause - 2022 Polar Plunge

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River, Wildcat Creek.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground
has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana
on many area waterways.  Rainfall from Wednesday night through
Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches.  Flooding along the main
stem rivers will continue through the final week of February.
Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and
even cause flooding on smaller waterways to recur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 730 AM
CST /830 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, February 27.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will be nearly steady around 23 feet,
then begin falling overnight February 22.  It will fall below
flood stage Monday, February 28 to 13.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.4
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Taking a plunge for good cause - 2022 Polar Plunge

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Instead of a dip in the pool, folks were out taking a polar plunge at the ISU Recreation Center on Saturday!

This was all to support the Special Olympics Indiana.

The money raised from the event goes towards supporting dozens of Special Olympics athletes across the state. As well as the Summer Olympic Games that take place right here in Terre Haute.

The plunge was open to all for a little bit of frigid fun and competition!

Organizers say this event is the signature fundraising event for the Olympics, and there's always a brilliant turn-out!

"We had some special Olympics plungers here today, and anyone who is supporting special Olympics --whether they're a coach or a volunteer or something like that, it really means a lot to them to see the community support them," Polar Plunge Chair, John Lentz said.

Organizers say nearly $12,000 was raised.

If you missed out on today's event, you can still donate!

