Take a trip to the Indiana State Parks through a new education grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - New grants are available for educators of K-12 students interested in taking field trips to Indiana State Parks!
This is all through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
Indiana is home to 24 state parks and this gives students a chance to learn more about the state's history through nature.
Applications are open now until June 30, 2022.
The maximum grant award is $250 per application.
Grants will be awarded by September 1, 2022.
For more information, click here or email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.In.Gov.