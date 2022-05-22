 Skip to main content
Take a trip to the Indiana State Parks through a new education grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - New grants are available for educators of K-12 students interested in taking field trips to Indiana State Parks!

This is all through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.

Indiana is home to 24 state parks and this gives students a chance to learn more about the state's history through nature.

Applications are open now until June 30, 2022.

The maximum grant award is $250 per application.

Grants will be awarded by September 1, 2022.

For more information, click here or email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.In.Gov.

