Take a trip around the world for a good cause; annual Cruise for Shoes event makes waves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Women's Club is taking you on another trip around the world!
Saturday was the group's annual Cruise for Shoes event at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
Guests received a passport upon arrival. They sailed to different countries around the facility while grabbing a bite to eat and a drink to wash it down!
After getting their passports stamped at each destination, guests finished the night with dessert and sweet piano melodies.
The best part is all the proceeds go to the club's Shoe Bus Project.
