Tablescapes is happening this weekend - here's how you can vote for your favorite

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost time for an annual fundraiser to support the arts in the Wabash Valley.
Set-up is well underway for Tablescapes. It's happening this weekend.
Regional organizations, businesses, and individuals came up with these designs.
Money collected at the event supports Arts Illiana. Organizers hope you'll be there.
The event is happening Friday and Saturday at the Sycamore Banquet Center. Daily viewing is from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
Admission is $5 to view and vote for your favorite table. You can also bid on silent auction items online right here.
Our very own Kevin Orpurt is the MC this year.