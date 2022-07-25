 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

T-Mobile agrees to pay customers $350 million in settlement over massive data breach

A shopper looks over a display of iPhones at a T-Mobile store in Chicago, Illinois, in October 2016. T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach disclosed last year affecting tens of millions of people.

In the proposed settlement announced Friday, T-Mobile also agreed to spend an extra $150 million on cybersecurity through the end of 2023. Court documents outlining the proposed agreement were filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

More than 76 million US residents affected by the breach will be part of the proposed class, according to a court filing accompanying the settlement agreement. During its initial disclosures surrounding the breach, T-Mobile had said it believed a hacker had stolen information on about 53 million current, former or prospective customers. The company began investigating the breach in August 2021 after Vice reported claims made on an underground online forum offering T-Mobile customer data for sale.

If approved, T-Mobile's $350 million will go into a fund covering payments to class members, as well as legal and administrative fees.

"Customers are first in everything we do and protecting their information is a top priority," T-Mobile said in a statement on its website Friday. "Like every company, we are not immune to these criminal attacks. Our efforts to guard against them continue and over the past year we have doubled down on our extensive cybersecurity program."

The company added it has created a "cybersecurity transformation office" reporting to CEO Mike Sievert and hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant as well as consulting firms Accenture and KPMG "to design strategies and execute plans" to improve its cybersecurity posture.

T-Mobile expects the settlement to be approved in December at the earliest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, though it cautioned that appeals or other proceedings could result in delays.

The-CNN-Wire

