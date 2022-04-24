T.H. North students excel in community service class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Terre Haute North High School are taking their community service class to the next level!
The first part of the semester was spent learning about community service and its impact. Now, they are putting what they have learned to the test.
Students chose a project with personal significance, and are in the process of implementing them in the community!
Some of the projects include birdhouses for the conservation center, poems along park trails, blankets for fostered teenagers, and mental health cards to help spread awareness.
One teacher says these projects give students an outlet to express themselves.
"Knowing and understanding other people's perspectives, and where everyone comes from. When you give back the feeling that you get realizing that someone's life is better because you did something for them...they are realizing that, and that's the best part," Melissa Colbert said.