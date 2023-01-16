Sycamores take part in MLK Day of Service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Indiana State Sycamores spent the morning supporting the community.
Students volunteered at five sites for the university's MLK Day of Service. News 10 caught up with some of them at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers gently used household items on Wabash Avenue.
About a dozen students signed up to help rearrange and clean out furniture. This was the first time the ReStore was part of the MLK Day of Service sites.
Other volunteer options included meal packing, working at the ISU Community Garden, and supporting other local non-profits
The university says the MLK Day of Service is its second largest community service day after Donaghy Day.