Sycamores prepare for super regional in Texas while some wonder what could've been in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Sycamores are in Texas preparing for their first super regional game against Texas Christian University, but there have been many questions leading up to this point.
The Indiana State athletics department released a statement Monday evening saying it would not host the super regional. The statement cited limitations with staffing, volunteers, and accommodations needed to simultaneously pull off both the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games and a super regional.
"I wish it would have been a collective community decision." City leaders, former ISU players disappointed Terre Haute will not host Super Regionals
Several community members and officials went to social media to express disappointment. Most people were understanding of the valued tradition of the Summer Games in Terre Haute, but questioned if both events could've happened with some planning. Some community members posted on social media they could've helped re-arrange logistics.
On Tuesday, the athletics department followed up with a media conference. Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics, said he appreciated the support of the community (in the past 24 hours.) However, he said that support wasn't known when he withdrew the host bid on May 27. Asked if he reached out to Special Olympics about the situation, Clinkscales said he did not. He said it was his job to make decisions in the best interests of the university.
Later on Tuesday, President Deborah Curtis reiterated the university's relationship with Special Olympics Indiana during an exchange with Vigo County Councilman Aaron Loudermilk.
"It was a careful decision to be made, where we determined if we could not do it well, we should not do it," Curtis said.
June 7, 2023
After being denied a follow-up interview with President Curtis, WTHI-TV sent a list of questions to a university spokesperson Wednesday morning related to communication with community leaders and other partners about support for the possibility of moving things around to host both events. The questions were largely based on comments from the community.
Those questions include the following:
- Did the University (as a whole) have any conversations with Special Olympics about changing the logistics to accommodate both events? If not, why? Did the university contact any other entities or community leaders to accommodate logistical changes? Did the university feel such changes were even feasible?
- What is the disconnect here? A university official said help wasn't available when community leaders seemed to be offering it. Who did the university contact for support in possibly hosting both events? Would any amount of support have changed the decision to not host, or are there simply too many factors?
- How will the University ensure its future trust with local leaders and the community as a whole with these questions lingering?
Late Thursday morning, a spokesperson responded with this statement; "We refer you back to AD Clinkscales’ comments at the press conference on Tuesday. Now, Indiana State University’s attention and energy shifts to cheering on our Sycamores on their #RoadToOmaha and providing a wonderful event for the Indiana Special Olympics."