Sycamore Winery hosts its Labor Day celebration

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Labor Day festivities continue in the Wabash Valley.
Clinton has the Little Italy Festival, and West Terre Haute has the Sycamore Winery Labor Day Celebration. Folks came out on Saturday for free to enjoy all kinds of food trucks and live music, and then ended the night with a big fireworks show.
Daniel Pigg co-owns the sycamore winery with his wife Sarah. He says this is a great way to get the community together.
"It's a way for us to just open up the winery to the community, bring everybody out, really have a free weekend of just awesome things like fireworks and food trucks," said Pigg.
This is the sixth year for the event, and the Piggs are hopeful to keep it alive for years to come.