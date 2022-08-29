Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY, SOUTHERN PARKE AND NORTHEASTERN VIGO COUNTIES... At 142 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Terre Haute, Brazil, Seelyville, Knightsville, Rosedale, Harmony, Staunton, Carbon, Fontanet, Bridgeton, Lena and North Terre Haute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED