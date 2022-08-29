Sycamore Strong - ISU community comes together to honor three lives lost too soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Loved ones shared stories, hugs, and even some laughs.
The ISU community remembered the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb VanHooser at a Monday night memorial.
The three young men died after a tragic crash on August 21st.
Jayden Musili was a part of the "Pathway to Blue Program."
His Uncle John spoke on his legacy, "His legacy to the world was his ability to help others," John Muia said.
He went on to talk about Musili's love for cooking and zest for life.
To conclude his heart-felt speech, he left the grieving audience with a message, "I'd like to advise you, young men and women. Please take care of yourselves. Don't ever think it won't be you."
Christian Eubanks's mother and sister spoke about his love for football, creating, and his caring personality. Eubanks had started a clothing line this year -- dedicated to the idea of eternal life.
"This clothing brand was so significant, and he had such a profound understanding of life," his sister Cierra said.
Caleb VanHooser's family could not be at the memorial, but they shared a message with the ISU community thanking them for their support during this hard time. Ardell Sanders spoke on the behalf of the family. He said the family wanted the community to know that VanHooser's last words were always 'I love you' coupled with a big smile from ear to ear.
Both Eubanks and VanHooser were ISU football players. Their team was present in the front row sporting their Sycamore blue. Coach Curt Mallory shared the team's plans for framing their jerseys -- stating that they'll always be Sycamores through and through. Teammate Ethan Chambers also shared an emotional testimony.
Vice President of Student Affairs said it was a night for the community to find unity through tragedy.
"We'll continue to move forward as a family," Michele Soliz said.
The two injured in the crash were Omarion Dixon and John Moore. We are told they are on the road to recovery, but support is still very much needed.