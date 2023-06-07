Sycamore Baseball watch parties scheduled

You don't have to go to Texas to cheer on the Sycamores.
The Indiana State University Alumni Association and Sycamore Athletics is inviting the public to attend a watch party in Terre Haute.
The watch parties will be hosted at Rick's Garage at the Idle Creek Golf Course throughout Super Regionals this weekend.
The party will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Depending on the outcome of Saturday's game, there will be a watch party Sunday. The time has not been announced.
The parties will have food and beverages available for purchase. There will also be a $10 buffet option during each Sycamore game.