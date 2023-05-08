Swope Art Museum hosts annual Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast Spring Dinner to make a big announcement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local art museum made a big announcement at its biggest fundraising event of the year.
The Swope Art Museum hosted its annual Marilyn Wheeler Pendergast dinner! It was at the Terre Haute Convention Center. At the dinner, they launched the public phase of its $6 million capital campaign for improving the Swope Art Museum.
$4.8 million of that $6 million is already raised!
Chairman Brad Balch talks about the plan for the improvements.
"One of our primary focus areas is to create a third floor solution that actually is protection and storage in an exhibit, in and of itself. We hope that our patrons will be able to see the restoration of art, the storage of art, the protection of our art as well," said Balch.
Leaders are hoping to celebrate the completion of the campaign this time next year.