Swope Art Museum celebrates 80th Anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one local organization's 80th anniversary and hundreds of Wabash Valley residents came to celebrate!
On Sunday, the Swope Art Museum hosted its annual spring dinner and auction as part of the big celebration!
This was over at the brand new Terre Haute Convention Center. The community came together to celebrate, but also to help raise money so that the museum can continue serving the Wabash Valley for many years to come.
"It's an opportunity to both bring the community together and all of our supporters and also its appropriate today to celebrate the coming of spring and thank goodness we have a great spring day for it," Fred Nation, the Executive Director of the museum, said.
You can check out the Swope Art Museum at 25 South Seventh Street in Terre Haute. Their hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.