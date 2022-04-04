Swing into Spring craft show is coming up soon!

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's officially spring and one local craft show wants to help you get into the swing of things!
The 2nd annual "Swing into spring" craft show is just right around the corner.
Hurricane Hill Botanicals and Gracefully Done are co-sponsoring the event.
This year, the regular craft show will be accompanied with a business showcase.
Area businesses are welcome to come out and put their services on display!
Organizers of the event wanted to give businesses a space to meet and greet the public and this was the perfect opportunity!
They say, "Parke county" will be the destination for all of their "Hand-crafted item" and "Service" needs!
"Both buildings are full now, and we are at capacity," "So, we will have over 50 booths for people to shop at," Hurricane Hill Botanicals owner Stev Brucken said.
The event will be April 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Parke County Fairgrounds.
