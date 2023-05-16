Swimming season is almost here - here's when a few of the local pools are set to open

You'll soon be able to splash into summer! Local pools are preparing to open for the season.
Tuesday, the Forest Park Pool in Brazil was being filled.
It takes about 26 hours to fill and even longer to warm up.
"If we get good temperature days, we get some good sunshine; it usually takes three to four days to bring it up from 62 degrees to the 72 we actually need to open it," Park Superintendent Anthony Moon said.
There will also be a safety inspection in the coming weeks. The pool opening is slated for May 30.
Other area pools will be opening soon as well.
That includes Rainbow Beach in Vincennes; it's opening next Saturday, on the 27.
The pool in Robinson, Illinois, will also open the same day.