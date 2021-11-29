Suspected video of Clay County teacher sparks investigation

Unable to play video
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On November 27 a man was caught by the Predator Catchers Indianapolis at a grocery store in West Terre Haute trying to meet up with a minor.
The PCI group works to catch online sexual predators to help protect youth. The man agreed to meet up with a minor.
The viral video shows a decoy walking through a store with the man. At the end, PCI members confronted him before he sped away. It is important to note no charges have been filed. The police have not yet released the person's name.
However, they did tell us the man they're looking into was a teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Brazil, Indiana.
The Clay County s\Sheriff's Office says police took several electronic devices as part of the investigation. Chief Deputy Clarke says this is a good time to talk to children about safety on the internet.
"We wanna educate the parents on this topic as well so they can talk to their children and work with them and to better educate and have the confidence to come forward and discuss who they can talk to" says Clarke.
News 10 will continue to keep you updated on this investigation.